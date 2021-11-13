Automata Network Reaches Market Cap of $229.21 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 13th. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $229.21 million and approximately $50.07 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for $1.33 or 0.00002063 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 2,799.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78817839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00071466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00074357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00097522 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,640.79 or 0.07193187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,588.07 or 1.00110917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

