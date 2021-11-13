Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avinger had a negative net margin of 162.98% and a negative return on equity of 100.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

AVGR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,488. The stock has a market cap of $71.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 5.20. Avinger has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

Get Avinger alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Avinger in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.