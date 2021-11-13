Aytu Biopharma (AYTU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.26). Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. The business had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. On average, analysts expect Aytu Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AYTU opened at $2.47 on Friday. Aytu Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 2,969.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 40,919 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 34,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35,994 shares in the last quarter. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aytu Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

