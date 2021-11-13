Aytu Biopharma (AYTU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.26). Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. The business had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. On average, analysts expect Aytu Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of AYTU opened at $2.47 on Friday. Aytu Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aytu Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.
About Aytu Biopharma
Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
