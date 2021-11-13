Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

AZYO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.96. Aziyo Biologics has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 43.12% and a negative return on equity of 140.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($15.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 64.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 175,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 68,573 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 49.6% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 873,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 289,559 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

