B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 3,223 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $1,915,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $27,889,000. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.8% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 628,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 102.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $276,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKR. Barclays boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

In other news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $754,470.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,536,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,390,566. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $17.38 and a 1 year high of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 78.52 and a beta of 1.67.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

