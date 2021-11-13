B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 8,382 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,167,000 after purchasing an additional 283,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,401,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,092,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,031,000 after purchasing an additional 149,719 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 328.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,236,000 after buying an additional 1,951,722 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,269,000 after buying an additional 1,104,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC opened at $88.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.93. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $104.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

