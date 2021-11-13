B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Raises Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,557,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,276,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,275,000 after acquiring an additional 452,384 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of HTHT opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 170.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40. Huazhu Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.