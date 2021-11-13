B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Raises Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $76.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.74 and a one year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

