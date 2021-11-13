B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,326 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

NYSE:WFC opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.