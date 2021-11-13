B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 2,178 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,459,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FedEx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,091,354,000 after purchasing an additional 231,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,092,110,000 after purchasing an additional 45,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FedEx by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $659,316,000 after purchasing an additional 199,560 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

Shares of FDX opened at $253.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.27 and a 200-day moving average of $273.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

