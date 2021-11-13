B. Riley Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tecnoglass in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TGLS. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

