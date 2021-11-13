B. Riley Comments on Telos Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Telos in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

TLS opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.43. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.73 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telos by 142.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telos by 115.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,022 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth $40,270,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the second quarter worth $34,010,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Telos in the third quarter valued at $25,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Telos news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $366,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,207 shares of company stock valued at $11,340,919 in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

