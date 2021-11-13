B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,868 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $47,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.31 per share, for a total transaction of $78,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 176,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $70,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 181,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,031,360. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $78.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

