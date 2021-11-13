B. Riley Increases Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target to $92.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.18% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.
Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $75.92 on Thursday. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.25 and a beta of 4.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth $72,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Marathon Digital Company Profile
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
