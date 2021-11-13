B. Riley Increases Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target to $92.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $75.92 on Thursday. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.25 and a beta of 4.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth $72,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

