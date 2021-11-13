Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter worth $400,000.

NASDAQ:SBEA opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

