Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $992,000 Stock Position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AUS. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 75,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 997,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 397,537 shares during the period. BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 140,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,783,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Shares of AUS stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.