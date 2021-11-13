Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $1.04 Million in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of ABB by 26.8% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 200.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the second quarter worth about $7,647,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of ABB by 31.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.97. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABB shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.