Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 88.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,740 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JBT opened at $165.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $97.34 and a 52-week high of $172.55.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.20.

In other news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total value of $170,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total value of $41,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,069 shares of company stock worth $960,879 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

