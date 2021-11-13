Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 1.32% of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $145,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $196,000.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.