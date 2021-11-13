Banano Hits One Day Volume of $709,781.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last week, Banano has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $32.31 million and approximately $709,781.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00073229 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00052872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Banano Profile

BAN is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,971,667 coins and its circulating supply is 1,333,964,412 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

