Bank of America Corp DE Buys 20,664 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 482,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.56% of Planet Fitness worth $36,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLNT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.07.

NYSE PLNT opened at $92.28 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.86 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 164.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.15.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.