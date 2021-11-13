Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 837,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,369 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $38,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,103,000 after purchasing an additional 199,142 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,689,000 after buying an additional 541,881 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,166,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,834,000 after acquiring an additional 55,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Portland General Electric by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,501,000 after acquiring an additional 91,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Portland General Electric by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,206,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POR. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.05. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $40.14 and a 52-week high of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

