Bank of America Corp DE Has $39.25 Million Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.08% of AtriCure worth $39,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AtriCure by 17.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

In other news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $94,699.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,100.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,940 shares of company stock worth $2,307,307 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $77.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.80. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

