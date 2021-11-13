Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,367 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $36,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 407.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,321,000 after buying an additional 237,054 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.1% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,328,000 after purchasing an additional 218,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,921,000 after purchasing an additional 218,058 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $7,127,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $6,604,000.

VYMI stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $71.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

