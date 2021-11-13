Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 54,484 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,977,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,484 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.09% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $38,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 289,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 70,902 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 228,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 47,065 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 140.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $506,000.

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $18.72 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

