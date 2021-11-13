Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,371,390 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371,390 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $37,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 613,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,879,000 after acquiring an additional 92,270 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 517,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,428,000 after acquiring an additional 37,767 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 148.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 232,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QLTA opened at $56.32 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.67 and a 12 month high of $58.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.63.

