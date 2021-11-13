Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 248,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.46% of Amedisys worth $36,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Amedisys by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

AMED stock opened at $182.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.96. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $137.82 and a one year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

