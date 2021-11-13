Bank of America Raises Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target to $60.00

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $30.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LCID. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an underweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ LCID opened at 43.93 on Wednesday. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of 9.67 and a 52 week high of 64.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 27.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

