Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,646 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,772 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE BOH opened at $87.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average of $85.42. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.61%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $476,556.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $496,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,643 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,512. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

