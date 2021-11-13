Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Upgraded at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a C$83.00 price target (down previously from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company an outpeform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$86.44.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$83.39 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$60.77 and a 12-month high of C$83.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$79.55.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.74 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.9299995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.35%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

