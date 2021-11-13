Barclays Downgrades Allstate (NYSE:ALL) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $123.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $147.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut Allstate from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.67.

ALL opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.58. Allstate has a 1 year low of $95.19 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 88.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

