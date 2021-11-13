Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. Barings BDC reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Barings BDC.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

BBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

BBDC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 191,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,223. Barings BDC has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $546.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Thomas Okel purchased 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,284 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,212,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,424,000 after acquiring an additional 425,912 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 398,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.