Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) PT Raised to $12.50 at Raymond James

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

BBDC stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 75.01% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Okel acquired 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

