Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Basic-Fit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Basic-Fit in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Basic-Fit in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BSFFF opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.20. Basic-Fit has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $52.87.

Basic-Fit NV engages in the operation of fitness clubs under one and the same Basic-Fit label. It operates through the following segments: the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. Its application offers workout schedule, access to GXR video platform for group classes, and online coach.

