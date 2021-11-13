Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $85.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s current price.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Argus upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of BBWI opened at $74.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $77.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.59.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $63,729,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $9,853,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $2,321,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

