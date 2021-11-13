Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $85.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s current price.
BBWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Argus upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.
Shares of BBWI opened at $74.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $77.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.59.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $63,729,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $9,853,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $2,321,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
