BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $747,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $256.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, Director James G. Rizzo acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $30,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $116,035 in the last three months. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

