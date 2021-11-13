BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,972,000 after purchasing an additional 304,823 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,844,000 after purchasing an additional 439,189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,089,000 after purchasing an additional 58,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,066,000 after purchasing an additional 119,862 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE NVS opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.