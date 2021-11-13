BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 84.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $241.75 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.58 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.78 and its 200 day moving average is $225.97.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

