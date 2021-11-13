BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Shares of STZ opened at $226.41 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $195.50 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.64%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

