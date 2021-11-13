BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,091,544,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,038 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Visa by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $922,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,776 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V stock opened at $212.09 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.81 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $413.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.45.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.92.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

