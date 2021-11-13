BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 107 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $441,083,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. KGI Securities began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.46.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $166.81 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $280.61. The firm has a market cap of $453.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.74 and a 200 day moving average of $190.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

