BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,816 Shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howard Bancorp were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Howard Bancorp by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Howard Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,524,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,712,000 after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Howard Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Howard Bancorp by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Howard Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBMD stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBMD. Stephens cut shares of Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

