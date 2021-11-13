BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 95 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,115 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 123.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST opened at $517.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $520.21. The company has a market capitalization of $228.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

