Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 1,142 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,708 shares of company stock worth $17,526,741 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.13.

Chubb stock opened at $192.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.89. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $197.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

