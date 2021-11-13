Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $418,000 in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

EQC opened at $26.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $29.29.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.