Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New $376,000 Investment in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

