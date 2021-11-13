Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New $454,000 Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,573 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $150,197,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Lennar by 38.5% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,129,000 after buying an additional 1,077,964 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 64.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,771,000 after buying an additional 457,922 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $40,492,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Lennar by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,225,000 after buying an additional 381,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.82.

NYSE:LEN opened at $108.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.42. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $70.97 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

