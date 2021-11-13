Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,863 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Enterprise Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.31 per share, with a total value of $27,314.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBTC opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $487.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

Enterprise Bancorp Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

