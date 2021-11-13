Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Gartner by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.86.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $9,754,373.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 3,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $1,225,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,099 shares of company stock valued at $14,760,448 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $332.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

