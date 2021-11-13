Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at $5,666,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Allstate by 2.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 67.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 392,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,114,000 after purchasing an additional 158,620 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Raymond James lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $114.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.58. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.19 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

